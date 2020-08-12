Habitat for Humanity breaks ground for house built by BOCES students

BINGHAMTON, NY – After about a 2 month delay due to the pandemic, Broome County Habitat for Humanity is back in the business of creating homes for those who need them.

The non-profit organization held a ground breaking for a new house that will occupy 4 Linda Drive in the Town of Dickinson.

It’s the second project that Habitat for Humanity has partnered with Broome-Tioga BOCES on.

The students in the construction trades program build the ranch-style prefab house on campus and then it will be transported to Linda Drive which is a short distance away.

Habitat purchased the wooded lot from Catholic Charities and volunteers saved the organization roughly $7,000 by clearing the property of trees, one 115 feet tall.

Now, the volunteer team is digging out space for the foundation before the new home can be put in place.

“Behind me is a rainbow of volunteers. This is what they love to do. They’re all very good friends. They love working and building together. It was hard for them to be apart. They were lined up at 7:30 here for an 8:00 groundbreaking. So, they’re ready to go,” says Winans.

Winans says special precautions are being taken to keep her volunteers safe, especially since their average age is 71.

She says the biggest impact from COVID has been the altering or canceling of fundraising events.

Habitat is still seeking a family for the 3 bedroom Linda Drive home.

To apply, go to BroomeHabitat.org.