Gyms reopen: How Synergy Athletics has prepared

BINGHAMTON, NY – Some gyms around New York State are reopening today, including one in our area that has taken bigger steps than those required to keep its clients safe.

Synergy Athletics, which has locations in Binghamton, Endwell, and Vestal, had its first in-person clients today, after being shut down for several months.

The fitness center has marked off several areas in each of its locations so that visitors can have more focused workouts.

Capacity has been limited from its usual 30 to 40, to just 11.

President Joe Hashey says the extra cost of going the extra mile is worth it.

“The guidelines are a great starting point, but it’s really important to us to keep our members and staff safe. We’ve researched a lot of guidelines around the country, and found the best bright spots to apply here,” says Hashey.

Sessions are 45 minutes long, with 15 minute long breaks so that a station can be properly sanitized.

The facility has 5,000 square feet, which Hashey says is more than enough room to keep 11 people safe.

Synergy now uses Sundays, which had been the only day the company was closed, to deep clean the entire facility to get it ready for its next week.