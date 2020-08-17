Gym opening guidelines released

ALBANY, NY – With bowling alleys now open, gyms and fitness centers are next in line.

Governor Cuomo announced that gyms can officially reopen next Monday, given proper protocols are followed, such as wearing a mask at all times.

They will also only be able to operate at a 33% capacity.

Additionally, they will need the same filtration systems that malls require.

Each open location will be subject to a health department inspection that must occur within the first 2 weeks of reopening.

However, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says gyms in Broome will be allowed to reopen Monday morning.