Gun sales remain strong despite COVID-19

WASHINGTON, DC – Connecticut Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy are calling for strict adherence to federal background check laws.

The Senators have sent a letter asking the FBI and ATF to ensure the National Instant Criminal Background Check System can handle the load, and gun dealers have clear guidance on how to handle the surge of gun sales.

Washington Correspondent Morgan Wright reports gun sales remain strong—and in some areas even increase—during the coronavirus crisis.

{***Senator Richard Blumenthal, D/CT ***} There is no reason that Americans need more guns at a time of COVID 19 than they did before

Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal is concerned growing anxiety during the pandemic is driving new gun sales.

{***Senator Richard Blumenthal, D/CT ***} If there is tension or contention guns are more likely to prove deadly.

While the FBI reported more than 3 million background checks in the last month alone… Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy says there’s still a gap.

{***Senator Chris Murphy, D/CT ***} we also know is that about 30 percent of all gun sales happen without a background check

To make sure that number doesn’t increase… Murphy and Blumenthal are among the lawmakers asking the FBI to ensure the National Instant Criminal Background Check System can keep up with surging gun sales.

{***Senator Chris Murphy, D/CT ***} you have a lot of folks that have serious criminal history, or serious histories of mental illness who are also going out and buying weapons and at a time of high anxiety.

{***Senator Richard Blumenthal, D/CT ***} My view is that retailers selling guns are not an essential service.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio says the decision to allow gun sales is made locally.

{Senator Marco Rubio, R/FL} Obviously that’s conducted both at the federal and state level with our laws in many places these stores are now closed

New York grouped gun sellers with other non-essential businesses forced to close… a decision that already prompted a lawsuit from the National Rifle Association.

{Lars Dalseide, Spokesman, National Rifle Association} With that you’re actually denying these law abiding people of a constitutionally protected right

The NRA says preventing gun sales puts even more people in jeopardy.