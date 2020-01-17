Gun rights group targets Delaware County as potential Second Amendment Sanctuary

DELHI, NY – A statewide gun rights group wants Delaware County to refuse to enforce gun control measures that it thinks are unconstitutional.

The organization 2A WNY is holding a meeting tomorrow in Delhi to discuss the possibility of the county becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

Similar to sanctuary cities that don’t assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a growing number of municipalities in the country are declaring that their local officials will not enforce certain gun control laws.

2A WNY has targeted the 7 year-old SAFE Act which outlawed certain types of firearms in New York State, as well as the state’s pistol permit regulations.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 PM Saturday at the Delhi American Legion.