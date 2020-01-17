Gun rights group targets Delaware County as potential Second Amendment Sanctuary

Local News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

DELHI, NY – A statewide gun rights group wants Delaware County to refuse to enforce gun control measures that it thinks are unconstitutional.

The organization 2A WNY is holding a meeting tomorrow in Delhi to discuss the possibility of the county becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

Similar to sanctuary cities that don’t assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a growing number of municipalities in the country are declaring that their local officials will not enforce certain gun control laws.

2A WNY has targeted the 7 year-old SAFE Act which outlawed certain types of firearms in New York State, as well as the state’s pistol permit regulations.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 PM Saturday at the Delhi American Legion.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News

Greek Peak 8 Pack

Buy the Greek Peak 8 Pack Now