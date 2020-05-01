Greene man organizes Front Yard Barbecue, plans to distribute 300 meals to neighbors and frontline workers

Greene, NY – A neighborhood in Greene is taking its nightly appreciation for essential workers to a whole new level this weekend.

Residents along South Chenango Street are planning a community Front Yard Barbecue Saturday evening.

There will be 300 free meals distributed to neighbors as well as any frontline workers from the surrounding area, such as healthcare employees, first responders, letter carriers and grocery store clerks.

Ben Johnson and his wife are organizing the event.

Johnson’s one neighbor will have a band playing on their front porch while another has a large enough yard for safe social distancing.

“We’re going to mark off some squares, so if people want to be able to wiggle around a little bit, they’ll be able to do that. We’re just tired of looking at each other. And we want to get out and revisit with our neighbors. We won’t be able to see their smiles behind the masks, but we’ll be able to hear them from 6 feet away,” says Johnson.

When Johnson’s employer, Mirabito Energy Products, heard about his plans, the company stepped up to provide all of the meals which consist of a hot dog, baked beans, potato salad and a cookie.

Participants can walk up or drive up.

The event begins at 6 PM.

At 7, the neighborhood will continue its evening habit of honoring essential workers by cheering and making noise while being lead by neighbor Joe Eggleston on snare drum.