Greene celebrates their 100th Labor Day picnic

GREENE N.Y -A century old Labor Day tradition carried on in Greene Monday.

The 100th annual Greene Labor Day Picnic took place.



The centennial included a wide variety of activities from a parade, car show and tractor pull to bingo and a chicken barbecue.



In honor of the event’s 100th year, a dedication was held for a new bench from the Greene Garden Club, a new pavilion courtesy of funding from Senator Fred Akshar and the late Senator Tom Libous, and a new mosaic wall made by Greene Central School students under the guidance of Emily Jablon.



President of the Greene Labor Day Picnic Association Byron Miller says the event has a way of bringing everyone together.

“The kids come back for their 10th, 20th, 25th, 50th reunions, things like that. Then they see each other down here again this is like a big family get together or a mini reunion for all the kids and all the local people that come back,” says Miller.

The free admission event also featured live music, a pie eating contest and duck race.



Miller says as always, rain or shine the event concludes with a massive fireworks show beginning at 8:45.