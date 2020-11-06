Greek Peak to open with COVID-19 protocols in place

VIRGIL, NY – Today is the day that Governor Cuomo has authorized ski resorts to be able to reopen in the state and Greek Peak says that once the weather gets cold enough, they’ll be ready.

Greek began preparing its COVID safety protocol planning over the Summer.

A primary goal is to allow those who don’t feel comfortable coming inside to be able to remain outside during their entire visit.

There will be outside ticket windows, additional outdoor food and drink stations and portable toilets.

Plus, there’s the 6,000 square foot deck allowing for plenty of social distancing.

Rentals will be reserved and paid for online, and in order to stay within the 75 percent mandate for capacity on the slopes, skiers and boarders will need to reserve online their access to the lifts.

With the exception of the Visions Quad, lifts will be restricted to either one person or members of the same family.

Vice President of Sales and Marketing Drew Broderick says a recent snowfall generated a lot of interest.

“A few weeks ago, we had a very eager person who wanted to learn how to snowboard. It was 70 degrees and green grass out here and they wanted to make a snowboarding lesson for that weekend. So, just based on that alone, I think we’re going to see a lot of new skiers and snowboarders,” says Broderick.

Here’s what the mountain looked like just 4 days ago.

Indoor capacity at the lodge has been reduced by 50 percent, so visitors are asked to change into their gear in their cars and won’t be allowed to store their bags inside.

Greek is also reopening the historic A frame for an additional food and drink option.

The resort continues to invest in its snowmaking capabilities, purchasing an additional 70 snow guns.

And it’s still looking to hire more workers.

More information, including a full list of safety precautions, can be found at GreekPeak.net.