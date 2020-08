VIRGIL, NY – Greek Peak is holding a drive in show of its own this weekend.Tomorrow evening the resort will put on the CNY Country Music Fest, featuring 4 bands in a drive-in format.

The bands will be the Dean Goble Band, Tailor Made, Whiskey Creek and Rachel Beverly.

There will also be BBQ, craft beer and wine slushies available.

Gates open at 6 and the live music will run from 7 until 11:30.

Tickets can be purchased at GreekPeak.net for $20, 30 including the Barbecue.