Greek Peak to air exclusive Blake Shelton concert

CORTLAND, NY – Country fans will get a chance to experience a one of a kind concert tomorrow night.

Greek Peak Mountain Resort had set up an outdoor cinema two months ago for a safe entertainment option.

Tomorrow night they will be airing an exclusive concert experience featuring Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins.

The concert was filmed exclusively to be aired at 300 drive-in theaters across the country on the same day.

The gates will open at 7 P-M and the show will start at 9.

The cost is one hundred fifteen dollars per car with a maximum cap of six people.

A barbecue dinner will be offered for an additional cost.

Those interested in purchasing a ticket can do so here.