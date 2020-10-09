Greek Peak Ski Swap and other fall activities

BINGHAMTON, NY – It’s annual rite of Fall, pandemic or no pandemic, the Greek Peak Ski Club Swap got started today.

As always, there’s thousands of items, new and used for sale.

From ski and boards to helmets and googles to jackets and gloves, organizers say they offer the best deals of the season.

About 100 ski club members volunteer over the course of the 3 day swap.

It serves as the largest fundraiser for the racing team which is comprised of about 140 athletes coming from across the region.

Swap Manager Jeff Rachlynski says he’s gearing up for a great season of skiing and boarding.

“I am totally excited. We found all of our stuff here last night. I was alone getting some last minute stuff done and I texted my wife a photo and she said, don’t buy anything! I’m like a kid in a candy store. It’s terrific. It really gets your juices flowing to see all the skis here,” says Rachylynski.

Although limits on gatherings prevented Greek from holding its annual beer tasting event in conjunction with the swap, it does still have plenty of Fall activities to help people enjoy the beautiful weather.

On weekends you can mountain bike down the slopes, ride the Visions quad lift to take in the fall foliage, enjoy the drive-in cinema, and Zombie zip lines will be offered this wekend and next followed by a haunted mountain coaster ride.

V-P of Sales and Marketing Drew Broderick says once the snow flies, skiing and boarding will provide a very safe way to get out and have some fun.

“Our guests are going to have to help with this. And everyone will have to cooperate. Face coverings will be mandatory unless you are seated in a restaurant eating a meal. Social distancing everywhere will be adhered to. The good thing is that we also have cross country skiing and we also have snow tubing so we really are an outdoor destination,” says Broderick.

Broderick says ski resorts are still awaiting final guidance from the state on what sort of COVID safety protocols they’ll have to abide by, but she says they’ll be ready.

For more information on the swap and Fall activities, go to GreekPeak.net.