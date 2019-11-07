Greek Peak set to open the Friday after Thanksgiving

VIRGIL, NY – With cold and snow in the forecast, Greek Peak Mountain Resort is ready to fire up the guns.

This is video of the ski resort from last December.

Greek Peak plans to start snowmaking operations tonight.

It will mark the first time in a long time that Greek has begun making snow this early in the season.

During the snowsports off-season, ownership invested another 760 thousand dollars in Greek Peak and its sister resort Toggenburg, including additional water pipes and snow guns.

There are now 18 guns on the featured Iliad trail.

The goal is to open for skiing and boarding by next Friday, 2 weeks ahead of its recent start date, the day after Thanksgiving which Greek has dubbed White Friday.

“We’ve been fortunate the last couple of years that we’ve been able to hit that date, so fingers crossed we’ll be able to hit it again this year,” says Director for Resort Marketing Kaitlyn Head.

Greek Peak has also done some renovations at Hope Lake Lodge and is updating its website.

The resort has a number of season pass options available this season.