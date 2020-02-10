Greek Peak receives fresh 14 inches of snow

VIRGIL, NY – Over a foot of fresh snow last Friday had skiers jumping for joy at Greek Peak over the weekend.

The Cortland County ski resort received 14 inches of snow, allowing it to open nearly all of its trails, including its glade runs through the trees.

With nice weather conditions on Saturday, the parking lot was jammed with skiers and boarders eager to make tracks in the freshly groomed snow.

Vice President for Sales and Marketing Drew Broderick says it’s a nice shot in the arm for a mountain that already got off to an early start this year.

“The conditions are fantastic. In Central New York, you really have to rely on our snow makers and groomers to really put out a great on-snow product. But when Mother Nature gives us over a foot of snow, that makes it even better,” says Broderick.

Broderick says it also helps Greek Peak prepare for the busy Presidents Day holiday.

Plus, this Friday, Greek will have its first ever Ski Dating event for Valentine’s Day.

Then, Saturday is the annual Winterfest with vendors, music and a pig roast.

