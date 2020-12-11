Greek Peak opens this weekend

VIRGIL, NY – Despite a temporary warm-up today, Greek Peak Mountain Resort says it has enough snow on hand to open for the first time this weekend.

When the temperatures dropped over the weekend, Greek Peak got busy making snow, bolstered by the 70 additional new snow guns it purchased in the off season.

It plans to open from 8:30 to 4 tomorrow and Sunday with 7 trails and 3 lifts operating.

The base lodge, rentals and food and beverage stations will all be open and private lessons are available by appointment.

New outdoor ticket windows have been installed to limit the amount of time skiers and boarders have to spend inside.

Vice President of Sales and Marketing Drew Broderick says the safety of staff and guests are the highest priority.

“Face coverings are important, social distancing is important. And that’s not only in the buildings in the public spaces, but in the lift line as well. Overall, we want everyone to come out and have a fun time but we also want them to be safe in the process,” says Broderick.

For this weekend, no reservation for lift times will be required, although Greek plans to implement a reservation system later in the season to ensure that the mountain remains at the limited capacity mandated by the state.

Greek Peak also plans to open 2 tubing runs at the Adventure Center tomorrow from 11 to 6 and Sunday from 11 to 3.

Broderick says that with temperatures forecasted to go back down next week, the plan is to open again next Friday.

You can get updated info at GreekPeak.net.