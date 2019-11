VIRGIL, NY – Greek Peak Mountain Resort is ready for skiers and boarders Friday, it’s earliest season opening in decades.

Greek Peak began making snow a week ago after temperatures dropped and have continued doing so ever since.

It will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday this weekend and next, with the hope of staying open through the week after Thanksgiving.

At least 5 trails will be open for an all-day lift ticket of $49.

For more information, go to GreekPeak.net.