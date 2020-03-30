Greek Peak offering Trax Bar takeout and groceries in unique way

VIRGIL, NY- Some Cortland County residents are getting their takeout delivered in prehistoric fashion.

Greek Peak Mountain Resort in Virgil has employees dressed as dinosaurs making Trax 2 Go deliveries.

The so-called “Greekasaurus” can drop off pizza and other items from the ski resort’s Trax Bar and Grill menu to customers within a 7 mile radius.

And they do it with their own soundtrack while maintaining safe social distancing.

Greek Peak ceased skiing operations several weeks ago and immediately began looking at ways to help the surrounding community.

“We’ve been here for many, many years. It’s our community. Folks have recognized Greek Peak and Hope Lake Lodge as a staple in the Cortland community. It’s important for us to do what we can to give back to the community and make sure that they have resources,” says VP of Sales and Marketing, Drew Broderick.

Greek Peak has also launched a Community Grocery Store inside the lobby of Hope Lake Lodge.

It has a wide variety of food, including meat, produce, baked goods and dairy as well as hard to find paper products and toiletries including the all-important toilet paper.

The inventory is a mix of what the resort had on hand when it closed abruptly as well as new items ordered through its suppliers.

There are even precooked meals such as spaghetti and meatballs and beef stroganoff available for $4.99.

The grocery store and takeout are open from 1 to 8 each day.

Or you can add an item to your “Greekasaurus” delivery.

To order, call 662-3039 or text Trax to 33733.