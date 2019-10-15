Greek Peak Hops and Swaps a success in front of upcoming ski season

VIRGIL, NY – Skiers and boarders got the chance to prepare for the upcoming season this weekend while also sampling some of the best regional craft beverages available.

Greek Peak held its Hops and Swaps event Saturday afternoon.

It’s a combination Brew Fest and ski swap that’s been attracting larger and larger crowds each year.

Over 40 breweries, wineries and distilleries offered samples and there was live music out on the deck.



Plus, attendees could take chair lift rides or go mountain biking down the steep trails.

And there were inflatables and carnival games for the kids.

“It’s really the kickoff to the ski season. But it’s also an opportunity for us to let them know everything that we have at the resort. So, we’ve got the spa here with a booth, all of our promos for all of the amenities. We’ve also included the Adventure Center this year with mountain coaster rides. So, we’re really shuffling people around the resort to let them know we’re four seasons,” says Head.

The ski swap, held by the Greek Peak Ski Club, was a 3 day affair selling new and used clothing and equipment.

Greek Peak has once again targeted the day after Thanksgiving, which it calls White Friday, as its hopeful first day of the ski season.