Greek Peak hopes to make snow on Saturday

VIRGIL, NY – The folks at Greek Peak Mountain Resort are leading a rousing chorus of Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow.

The ski resort in Virgil posted this snowy video to its Facebook page on Wednesday.

With cold temperatures forecasted for this weekend into next, Greek Peak plans to fire up the snow guns beginning tomorrow night.

It hopes to be able to make snow each night and sometimes during the day over the next several days.

If all goes well, it’s targeting Saturday December 12th for its opening day.