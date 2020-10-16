Greek Festival turns into drive-through event

VESTAL, NY – A local church is celebrating a traditional festival in a non-traditional way.

The Greek Orthodox Church in Vestal is putting on its Greek Festival this weekend, starting today and going until tomorrow evening.

During the weekend, people from the community can drive their cars through a specially designed path to buy Greek food and learn about Greek culture.

People can try, among other options, spanakopita or baklava , or they can try pastitsio , which is a baked pasta dish.

Co-Chair Kostas Papathomas says the festival is the biggest event the church puts on every year.

“It’s not a fundraiser only, but it’s a way of promoting our Greek culture. Yes, we do sell food, but we also inject Greek tense, language, and the rest that comes with our Greek entity,” says Papathomas.

At a point in the event, the line of cars stretched down to the corner of O’Hara and Old Lane Roads, and was stretching up toward Woods Road.

The event continues tomorrow from 11 to 6.