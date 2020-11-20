Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame to open this weekend

BINGHAMTON, NY – Greater Binghamton will now have an opportunity to take a look at some of our area’s greatest sports moments, players and coaches.

The Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame Museum has been completed, and it will finally open its doors this weekend.

Its first permanent home is in the Oakdale Mall, near J-C Penney.

Legends of our area have donated important pieces of memorabilia, ranging from jerseys, trophies, team pictures, and more.

There are also pictures and rosters for the Hall of Fame classes dating back to 2015.

AJQ Sports Management and Marketing President Tony Quagliata says our athletic greats deserve to be immortalized.

“Our goal, and our vision, has been to create a physical location where people can see their plaques displayed, remember their history, or learn about it for the first time. Now, we’ve incorporated some of the greatest moments and events in our local sports history with it,” says Quagliata.

Quagliata says as a fan himself, it is difficult to pick a favorite exhibit.

The museum will have its soft opening tomorrow from noon to 6.

he establishment will be open from 12 to 6 P-M on Thursdays through Sundays with the exception of holidays.