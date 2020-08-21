Greater Binghamton loses almost 10% of private sector jobs amid the pandemic

BINGHAMTON, NY – The pandemic and accompanying economic downturn have caused Greater Binghamton to lose almost 10% of its private sector jobs.

According to the New York State Department of Labor, the Binghamton metro area has lost nearly 8,000 jobs from July of last year to last month, representing a 9.6% decrease in employment.

That’s better than most metro areas in New York and the statewide total which shows an overall loss of 14.2% of jobs.

Both the Elmira and Ithaca markets fared even better, losing 3.9 and 5.6% of employment respectively.