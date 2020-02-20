Greater Binghamton Hall of Fame announces 2020 inductees, announces featured speaker

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame has achieved its goal of recognizing a wider variety of athletes with its Class of 2020, which was announced today.

The Hall of Fame, which is operated by AJQ Sports Management and Marketing, introduced 12 individuals and 1 team for induction ceremony scheduled for April.

And they represent 10 different sports, including weightlifting, Bill Clark, cross country running, Tom Carter, and marathon swimming, Bridgette Hobart Janeczo.

Dan Kosick of Endicott will be the first adaptive athlete in the hall.

He lost his right leg above the knee to cancer at age 15 and went on to be a paralympic skier finishing 4th in the Nagano and Salt Lake City Paralympics.

Kosick says adaptive sports have come a long way.

“There’s good TV coverage of the Paralympics. There’s big name sponsors sponsoring adaptive athletes, they’re all over the place. I find it an honor to be the first to be inducted into our local Hall of Fame as an adaptive athlete and I just know that there’s going to be more to come,” says Kosick.

The featured speaker at this year’s induction ceremony will be former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber.

The other inductees are stock car racer Chuck Akulis, UE football coach Ty Cobb, basketball coach Dick Foley, Yankees pitcher Rob Gardner, track and field athlete Crystal Joseph, bowler Gus Lampo, White Sox pitcher John Pawlowski, basketball coach Michele Tidick and the entire Broome Tech Hornet basketball team from 1960-61.

The event is Monday April 27th at 6:30 at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Binghamton.

Tickets to the dinner are $65

For information, go to AJQSports.com

The Hall of Fame also has a new home in the Oakdale Mall near JC Penney.