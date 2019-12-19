Greater Binghamton faces job loss

BINGHAMTON, NY – While most of the New York State economy is adding jobs by the thousands, Greater Binghamton continues to contract.

According to data released by the New York State Department of Labor today, the Binghamton metro area lost 500 jobs combined in the private and public sectors between November 2018 and November of this year.

That’s depsite an overall increase of 116 thousand jobs statewide.

The Elmira area lost 200 positions over the past year.

Glens Falls and Utica/Rome were the only other metro areas to see job losses.

By contrast, Ithaca gained 1,600 jobs over the same period.