Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce hosts webinar about illness in the workplace

BINGHAMTON, NY – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in New York State doubled over the past 24 hours and now stands at 22.

Governor Cuomo attributes the jump to increased testing of people who have been in contact with previously known cases.

All of them are in Westchester County, New York City and Long Island.

Meanwhile, as local leaders prepare for the virus to impact our area, the Greater Binghamton Chamber is instructing businesses how to respond to cases of the illness in the workplace.

The Chamber hosted local business leaders today for a webinar by the Business Council of New York State.

The Council stressed the importance of practicing good hygiene and employee communication, and the possibility of having some staff work remotely.

Chamber COO Amy Shaw says it’s important for businesses to learn what to prepare for if the virus hits their business and workers.

“Businesses need to be prepared for a potential outbreak in our community, in their workplace, and the way that we can do that is to provide education and information,” says Shaw.

There still have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Broome County.

80% of those who have contracted the illness worldwide have been able to recover on their own without the need for hospitalization.

The elderly and those with underlying medical conditions are the most at risk.