Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce holiday luncheon

ENDICOTT, NY – It was a time to say thanks and recognize some individuals and companies as the local business community gathered for an annual holiday luncheon.

The Greater Binghamton Chamber held its 23rd Thanksgiving Luncheon at The McKinley in Endicott.

And, as always, all 600 seats were sold out.

The Chamber also gave out 3 awards, including Corporate Citizen of the Year to the Raymond Corporation.

Raymond CEO Mike Field says the employees of the forklift manufacturer support more than 150 non-profit and educational organizations each year.

“It’s really about creating that engagement within the company, but also outside of the company. It does help with retention, it does help with people seeing Raymond as a kind of familial place to work and create a career. It’s not just a job, it’s a career,” says Field.

The Non-Profit Executive Leadership Award went to Sharon Chesna, Executive Director of the Mothers and Babies Perinatal Network.



Mothers and Babies works with other non-profits to address timely local issues related to family planning, pregnancy, newborns and infants.

Chesna says her organization also relies heavily on partnerships with the business community.

“The individuals in this room are the people who can really make a difference in all of the non-profits here in our community. All of the non-profits need the support and the involvement of the business community,” says Chesna.

The Community Advocate of the Year Award was given to Binghamton Porchfest.

Billed as a very large block party, Porchfest takes place the last Sunday in August outside homes in the historic Abel Bennett neighborhood of Binghamton’s Westside.

In its 5th year this year, it grew to its largest size, featuring 162 musical performances by 583 musicians on the porches and lawns of 52 host families.

Founder and Director Chris Bodnarczuk says the quarter mile radius becomes a giant music festival.

“It’s a love letter to Binghamton. To see that many people come together, over 1,000 participants in terms of musicians and hosts and volunteers, sponsors, and thousands of people coming out. People who moved away from Binghamton years ago coming back, making that their yearly pilgrimage, that and LUMA a week later, it’s really a beautiful thing,” says Bodnarczuk.

Keynote speaker Albert Nocciolino, founder of Broadway in Binghamton, spoke about his passion for the arts and his love of our community.