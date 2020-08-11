Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce holds in person job fair

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Greater Binghamton Chamber decided to forego virtual and hold a traditional in-person job fair last week, albeit with safety protocols in place.

The Holiday Inn in Binghamton hosted the Greater Binghamton Job Fair on Friday.

Job seekers lined up outside the hotel to sign paperwork and then were brought inside in stages based on capacity.

Arrows and lines were taped down so people could practice good social distancing as they applied for jobs in administration, health care, sales and more.

The Chamber’s Project and Event Manager Debby Evans says it’s important to have work during the COVID crisis.

“It is really important because there still is nothing. Even though we are wearing masks, and even though you stay six feet away from there table, but it is still face to face with the employers. You get a much better sense, both of the job seeker, and of the employers themselves. It is really important to have this. I would recommend that people do this,” says Evans.

Evans says she anticipated anywhere from 200 to 300 people to participate in the fair.

If you were not able to attend, Evans says you can email your resume to Chamber@Greater BinghamtonChamber.com.