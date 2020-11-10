Greater Binghamton Chamber hosts Thanksgiving luncheon

BINGHAMTON, NY – A hybrid event today in Endicott paid tribute to local business and non-profit leaders to kick-off the Thanksgiving season.

The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce held its 24th Annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon today at the McKinley in Endicott.

Guests were served plates of turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and more to celebrate their gratitude.

The event also featured the Chamber’s Fall Awards, including Non-Profit Organization of the year which went to the Broome County Arts Council, and its Executive Director Nancy Barno Reynolds.

The Corporate Citizen of the year award was given to Davidson Fox and Company Co-Managing Partner Jesse Wheeler.

Both were excited for the recognition.

“We feel that a thriving community leads to a thriving firm, and so we’re really proud and humble to be honored in such a way by the chamber,” says Wheeler.

“I think that this honor coming to us at this time is particularly meaningful, and validates the new work we’ve been doing in the communities,” says Broome County Arts Council Executive Director Nancy Barno Reynolds.

Chamber President and CEO Stacey Duncan says this event is 1 of her favorites throughout the entire year.

“I think it’s so important in years of health and prosperity and years of challenge that we come together, that we all welcome each other, we thank each other for the support that we give. We carry that through the remainder of the year and into the new year,” says Duncan.

Also honored today was Broome Winterworks, a non-profit organization that runs the Binghamton Pond Festival, and several skating and water activities.

That company was recognized as the Community Advocate of the Year.