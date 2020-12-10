Greater Binghamton Chamber honors Young Professionals

BINGHAMTON, NY – Young leaders were put in the limelight yesterday in an awards show that celebrated their contributions.

The Greater Binghamton Chamber hosted a virtual version of its HYPE awards last night.

The awards, which acknowledged young professionals making a difference in their fields, had 2 or 3 finalists in each category.

Winners for all categories were interviewed to provide insight on their careers to this point.

SUNY Broome’s Gina Chase won the Education and Training award, and says she is helping students in the same way she was helped when she was in school.

“One of my greatest passions in life is connecting students to opportunity and providing access to anyone and helping them realize that. I’m here because I was that college student at one point, and someone really helped me along the way. A lot of people did,” says Chase.

Sulaiminah Burns was honored in the Mentor to a Y-P category.

Burns is the creator of the Support Black Business 607 Facebook page which inspired our own Black Owned 607 series.

Other awards included Business and Professional Services, Law and Government and STEM.