Greater Binghamton Airport consolidates, will lose Air Traffic Controllers

Two Southern Tier airports will lose air traffic controllers in an effort to consolidate.

Around 12 air traffic controllers will be relocating to the Scranton-Wilkes Barre airport from the Binghamton and Elmira airports.

Airport officials have been working with local county representatives to work out the best plan for Upstate New York in this consolidation.

Broome County Commissioner of Aviation Mark Heefner would like to stress that the changes will not effect travel or safety for passengers, as the job deals with radar and can be done remotely.

The change will likely not take full effect for another year.