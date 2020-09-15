Grandmother and grandchildren arrested in conjunction with a home break-in

DELAWARE COUNTY – A grandmother and her grandchildren were arrested in relation to a home break-in last month.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of a seasonal home owner saying that his house in Andes had been forced into and a garden tractor had been stolen.

Deputies say they later discovered the stolen tractor taken apart at a neighboring residence and arrested 4 minors, ages 11, 12, 13 and 14.

The children’s grandmother, 61 year-old Kathleen Shaffer was also arrested as she was allegedly made aware of the robbery and allowed the children to continue dismantling the tractor.

