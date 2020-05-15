Grand Gorge man arrested for burglary

GRAND GORGE, NY – The Delaware County Sheriff has arrested a Grand Gorge man in conjunction with an April 22nd robbery.

Early on April 22nd, police responded to a burglary alarm on Lower Meeker Hollow Road, Town of Roxbury, residence.

Upon arriving, the police found fresh footprints in falling snow and determined the house had been broken into.

Also found was an All Terrain vehicle in a nearby field, which police were able to determine was stolen from the garage on the property.

Following leads, police determined that 24 year-old Charles Dieterich of Grand Gorge, NY had broken into the garage on the night of the 21st and stolen the ATV.

The follow day, Dieterich allegedly returned with a 16 year-old male and broke into the house. Upon setting off the alarm, it is believed Deiterich returned to the garage where he attempted to steal another vehicle; but could not start it.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Dieterich was formerly charged with the following: