Governor Cuomo’s office releases coronavirus update

From Governor Cuomo’s Office:

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced additional negative results for the novel coronavirus in New York State.

The New York State Department of Health just learned of another negative test result, which brings the statewide total of samples that have come back negative up to 22.

As of today, samples from 23 New Yorkers have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing.

Of those, 22 have come back negative.

One sample from New York City is still pending; there are no pending samples in New York State outside of New York City. There are still no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in New York State.



“We are continuing to take every necessary precaution to protect New Yorkers from this virus,” Governor Cuomo said. “While there are still no confirmed cases of the virus in New York State, I urge everyone to continue to take commonsense precautions, such as regular hand washing and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.”

The Department of Health is working closely with its partners at the federal, state and local level on this constantly evolving public health emergency.

Now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the State to use the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s diagnostic test, New York State Department of Health’s Wadsworth Center is working to implement the coronavirus testing.

The Wadsworth Center, which has been at the forefront of numerous public health emergencies such as vaping-associated illnesses, SARS and synthetic cannabinoids, must complete the proper verification protocols before testing can begin.



While there is currently no vaccine for the novel coronavirus, everyday preventative actions can help stop the spread of this and other respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Individuals who are experiencing symptoms and may have traveled to areas of concern or have been in contact with somebody who has traveled to these areas should call ahead to their healthcare provider before presenting for treatment.

New Yorkers can call the State hotline at 1-888-364-3065, where experts from the Department of Health can answer questions regarding the novel coronavirus.

In addition, the Department has a dedicated website which was created as a resource with updated information for New Yorkers.

The Department has also launched two public service announcements (PSAs) on the novel coronavirus, one featuring State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker and another with general information, that are running statewide in multiple languages.