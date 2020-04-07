Governor Cuomo’s administration projecting plateau in hospitalizations

ALBANY, NY – While the number of new COVID-19 hospitalization figures from Governor Cuomo’s Office are up a bit from yesterday, he says the ‘3-day average is down.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca joins us now on what that may mean for the so-called ‘apex.’

The Governor says his administration is projecting that the state is reaching a plateau when it comes to hospitalizations.

But, he says that still depends on how people continue to act, especially when it comes to social distancing.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

This is not an act of God we’re looking at, it’s an act of what society actually does.

As New York continues to try to flatten the curve data from the Governor’s Office shows daily ICU admissions and intubations are down.

But, the number of deaths on Monday reached 731, up from 599 on Sunday.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

Behind every one of those numbers is an individual, is a family is a mother is a father, is a sister, is a brother, so a lot of pain again today.

The state department of health has developed and approved an anti-body test.

Now they’re working with the FDA to bring it to scale.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

This tests the blood to determine whether or not you have the anti-bodies which means you had the virus and resolved the virus.

Health Commissioner Howard Zucker says usually when you have a virus your body develops the antibodies and then you won’t get it again.