Governor Cuomo visits Georgia

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – Governor Cuomo left New York yesterday to bring PPE and added testing capacity to Savannah.

Georgia which has been hard-hit by the coronavirus.

As NewsChannel 34’s Alex Bozarjian shows us, he joined local leaders in announcing a partnership to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

New York now lending a helping hand to the hostess city in their fight against COVID-19.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says if the virus is thriving anywhere it will thrive everywhere.

“If it’s increasing in Georgia and increasing in Texas and increasing in Florida guess what it will be increasing in New York in just a matter of time,” says Cuomo.

New York, once the virus epicenter of the world, now has one of the lowest infection rates in the country.

Governor Cuomo says Savannah needs to increase testing in low income neighborhoods to control the spread.

“We have planned on opening two sites with the city and those are underway and they will be models of how to do it,” says Cuomo.

Cuomo also brought in thousands of pieces of personal protective equiptment.

Mayor Van Johnson says their partnership is a game changer.

“I think that when you want to win you follow winners and New York State has certainly beat coronavirus and because of that,” says Johnson.

Cuomo did discuss politics and America’s divide on mask mandates.

He says science shows they save lives and shouldn’t be up for debate.

“I watched what people do and you some politicians, some officials – they just don’t want to do it they are not going to take the tough positions because they don’t want to feel the heat and some do the exact opposite, they rise to the occasion, Mayor Johnson rose to the occasion,” says Cuomo.

Governor Cuomo will also guide the city in best practices when it comes to contact tracing.

Johnson says he appreciates any help he can get.