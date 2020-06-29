Governor Cuomo urges Trump to sign an executive order requiring face masks

ALBANY, NY – New York State is now down to 853 COVID hospitalizations as of yesterday according to numbers from the Governor’s Office.

That’s the lowest number since March 18th.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on New York’s numbers and what the Governor is calling on the President to do to get the infection rate down for the rest of the country.

The Governor is now urging President Trump to sign an executive order requiring everyone to wear a mask in public as cases increase in other states.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

The President doesn’t have to pass a piece of legislation, doesn’t have to call the congress. Just sign an executive order saying wear a mask. We did it two months ago in this state.

The executive director of the New York State Association of Counties says some counties like Oneida even had their own mask orders before the state order.

They also took other precautions to help flatten the curve.

((Stephen Acquario, NYSAC Executive Director))

Some counties actually implemented school closures before the state moved to close those schools. Some counties imposed mandatory mask wearing local laws well in advance before the state. All along and through this pandemic we have been doing contact tracing.

According to the Governor there were 7 COVID-related deaths yesterday in the state.

And, there 391 positive tests out of more than 46-thousand conducted.

Acquario says counties innovated very quickly especially with testing.

((Stephen Acquario, NYSAC Executive Director))

They stood up testing sites on their own accord, mobile testing sites. They constructed their own face shields.

The Governor says since the pandemic began New York State has put more than 750 testing sites in operation.

He says nationally the federal government has established 41.