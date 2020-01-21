Governor Cuomo unveils budget proposals for 2021

ALBANY, NY – Governor Cuomo unveiled his executive budget proposals for the 2021 fiscal year today.

As NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca shows us, the budget total comes to about 178 billion dollars.

Some of the big budget proposals this year include more money towards climate change initiatives and infrastructure improvements.

Governor Cuomo started off his speech with a 33 billion dollar plan over the course of 5 years to address climate change.



It includes proposals for offshore wind and clean energy research.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

“new york has to be the state that stands up and says once and for all we have to do more and have to do it faster and pledge the largest amount of any state.”

The Governor also has a 275 billion dollar infrastructure plan that will include projects for bridges and roads in Upstate New York.

And, he touched on marijuana legalization pushing lawmakers to include it in their budget.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

“i believe it’s best done in the budget…..tough issues”

But, the state also has to address a 6.1 billion dollar budget gap.



With, much of that money stemming from medicaid spending, the Governor is putting together a research team to look into the issue and long term care costs.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

“the medicaid system has to be sustainable….accomplish nothing.”

Another issue was looking into the funding formula for schools to give poorer schools more state aid.