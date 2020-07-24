Governor Cuomo to make school reopening decision first week of August

ALBANY, NY -We’re about one to two weeks away from the Governor’s decision on whether schools will be able to re-open for in-class instruction this fall.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on what the latest CDC guidance is on the issue.

The Governor has said that he will make a decision on school re-openings, based on a formula, the first week of August.

Yesterday the CDC’s director put out a statement saying it was “critically important… to open schools this fall.”

The New York State PTA doesn’t have any comment on the new CDC guidance, but says that school districts across the state are working tirelessly to put their health and safety plans together to be reviewed by the state.

Those plans must be submitted by July 31st.

((Kyle Belokopitsky, NYS PTA Executive Director)) We’re really excited to work with our units and parents, educators and school buildings to see our children return to school in a safe way.

And, school districts could look ‘very different’ from each other this fall.

((Kyle Belokopitsky, NYS PTA Executive Director)) Some school districts may be doing a hybrid model where there’s remote instruction, in-person instruction.

The Governor was asked at today’s press briefing if the CDC guidance would impact his determination on school re-openings.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) I look at the CDC guidance, but my point is very simple. If the virus is under control, open the schools. If the virus is not under control, don’t open the schools.

Meanwhile as schools face uncertainty over re-openings, it was announced that Interim State Education Department Commissioner Shannon Tahoe is leaving on August 13th.

The Board of Regents “expects” to appoint an Acting Commissioner before that date.