Governor Cuomo to let hospitals in some areas of the state perform elective surgeries

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Governor Andrew Cuomo made an important announcement regarding hospitals on Tuesday morning.

He is allowing hospitals in areas who are not overwhelmed with COVID-19 to go forward with elective outpatient surgeries.

This is due to the high number of hospitals in New York State who are laying off employees due to not having enough patients.

The governor did not say specifically who will be allowed to preform the procedures, but did say NYC, Erie, Albany, Dutchess, Westchester, Rockland, Suffolk and Nassau counties will excluded from this.

We will update this story when we hear more from local hospitals.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News