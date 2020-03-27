Governor Cuomo to keep schools closed for another two weeks

ALBANY, NY – Governor Cuomo making a big announcement on schools today.

He says statewide they will remain closed for at least an additional two weeks due to COVID-19.

We turn now to NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca for the latest on the decision.

Schools were originally supposed to be closed until April 1st.

But, with the number coronavirus cases continuing to rise they will remain shut until at least April 15th.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) Public education is very important. It’s important to all of us. On the other side of the balance beam is public health.

Initially the Governor had directed schools to close by March 18th and remain closed until this coming Wednesday in an effort to flatten the curve.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) We also said that we would waive what’s called a 180-day requirement that every school has to teach for 180 days.

But, reassessing the situation the Governor says there will be an extension on the closures.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) I don’t do this joyfully, but I think when you look at where we are and you look at the number of cases still increasing, it only makes sense to keep the schools closed.

He says schools will need to continue to follow through with their plans to provide meals, distance learning and childcare for essential workers.

A spokesperson with the New York State School Boards Association says it was the right move.

((David Albert)) If he is based on his medical experts saying that schools should be closed until the 15th, then we support that and obviously we want to do what’s best for public health.

((Bob Lowry)) It’s what we expected, but districts were very anxious to get official word this week because they need to advise parents and teachers and bus drivers and all the other employees involved with having our schools operate.

((Corina Cappabianca)) The Governor also said today that the state has lost 10 to 15 billion dollars in revenue due to the virus and that the state will have to cut education aid.