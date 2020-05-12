Governor Cuomo stops in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, NY – Governor Cuomo brought his traveling coronavirus road show to Greater Binghamton today, which is part of one of three regions in the state that are set to start reopening.

The Governor visited Binghamton University’s Pharmacy School in Johnson City, and touched on several topics during his televised news conference this afternoon.

The state itself has seen its overall numbers start to drop, in both virus cases and fatalities.

He announced yesterday that the Southern Tier can begin the reopening process on Friday in the areas of construction, manufacturing, wholesale supply chain, agriculture and curbside retail.

Cuomo says nursing homes remain a top priority and more testing capacity has allowed New York to respond more quickly to outbreaks in facilities.

Over the weekend, the Governor mandated that all employees in nursing homes would need to be tested twice per week, whether they like it or not.

“Look, we can’t make you take a test, but you don’t have a right to work in a nursing home either. If the test is available, and you can take the test, and there is no cost to you to take the test, why wouldn’t you take the test? If you don’t want to take the test, why would we let you work in a nursing home, and possibly endanger a very vulnerable population?” says Cuomo.

Governor Cuomo also touched on how the nation recuperated from past economic disasters, saying the nation saved the banks in 2008, but the banks betrayed the people.

He also says we must all rely on facts as well, as opposed to the word of someone with political agendas.

He says the facts can be found on the state government website, coronavirus.health.NY.gov.