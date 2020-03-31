Governor Cuomo shares challenges with state budget

ALBANY, NY – It’s the final day of New York State’s fiscal year.

That means the state budget is due at midnight, despite the challenges the state has faced with the coronavirus.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on how the process is going, and what the Governor had to say about it.

Normally the state capitol would be packed with lawmakers, staff and visitors at this time.

But, due to the coronavirus the budget will be handled through remote voting.

That means lawmakers have been using teleconference services and can work from their districts.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) We have to finish the budget to tell you the size of the budget.

We’re hours away from when lawmakers are expected to come to a decision on the budget for the state’s new fiscal year.

The Governor says if the federal government provides additional funding, the New York could have more money later on.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) But am I going to say to the people of this state ‘I believe the federal government is going to deliver money to the state government?’ Heard it before and it didn’t happen.

Last week he said if the federal government doesn’t deliver, education aid could be cut.

In a column Assemblyman Ed Ra says the “state budget requires decisive, bipartisan action.”

He says: “That means keeping state government running. That means prioritizing resources for our healthcare system, and it means providing needed relief for small businesses and hardworking families whose livelihoods are on the line.”

And, in a blog post, David Friedfel with the Citizens Budget Commission says:

The need to focus on preparing New York State for an uncertain future should take precedence over policy proposals that can be revisited in the coming months.

The Governor says that it’s unlikely a deal will be struck on legalizing marijuana in the budget.

He did say reforms to bail reform have to get done.