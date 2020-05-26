Governor Cuomo set to meet with President Trump in Washington DC

ALBANY, NY – Governor Cuomo is set to head to the White House tomorrow to meet with President Donald Trump.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has the latest on what we’re expecting them to discuss.

The state is facing a 13 billion dollar budget gap due to the coronavirus.

The Governor will likely talk to the President about state aid and funding for infrastructure projects.

Governor Cuomo rang the bell of the New York Stock Exchange as the trading floor reopened.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) The economy is going to come back up. I don’t think it comes straight back up. And I think there will be winners and losers.

The Governor says as the economy re-opens he expects some worker lay-offs to continue, and some small businesses to permanently close their doors.

He’s proposing that corporations should not get government funding if they don’t rehire “the same number of employees” as before the pandemic started.

And, to stimulate the economy he’s pushing for large scale public works projects.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) If there’s ever a time to actually take on this overdue need of major infrastructure, construction, now is the time. There is no better time to build than right now.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) You want to restart the economy. You want to reopen the economy let’s do something creative. Let’s do it fast. Let’s put Americans back to work.

He’s also called on Congress to provide relief for state governments.

We need funding from Washington. If we don’t get funding from Washington we’re going to have a serious financial issue.

We still are awaiting details on when the White House meeting will take place tomorrow.