Governor Cuomo says state beaches could be open by Memorial Day, with many precautions being taken

In this April 24, 2020 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo addresses the media while holding an n95 mask during his daily press briefing on COVID-19, Coronavirus, at the State Capitol in Albany, N.Y. The mask was sent to the governor by a retired farmer from Kansas whose wife only has one lung. (Darren McGee/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo via AP)

ALBANY, NY – If you were looking forward to enjoying Memorial Day by the water, you may be in luck.

Governor Cuomo announced Friday that state beaches in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware will most likely be able to open the Friday Memorial Day.

However, many precautions have to be taken:

Beaches can only operate at 50% capacity

No group contact activities, such as volleyball or basketball, can take place

Playgrounds, picnic areas and other social gathering spots will not be open

Social distancing must still be enforced

Masks must be worn for employees and visitors if social distancing is not possible

Concessions will not be open

The beach/park must have enough staff to enforce crowd control.

The Governor also added that no pools will be permitted to open.