Governor Cuomo says state beaches could be open by Memorial Day, with many precautions being taken

ALBANY, NY – If you were looking forward to enjoying Memorial Day by the water, you may be in luck.
Governor Cuomo announced Friday that state beaches in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware will most likely be able to open the Friday Memorial Day.
However, many precautions have to be taken:
- Beaches can only operate at 50% capacity
- No group contact activities, such as volleyball or basketball, can take place
- Playgrounds, picnic areas and other social gathering spots will not be open
- Social distancing must still be enforced
- Masks must be worn for employees and visitors if social distancing is not possible
- Concessions will not be open
- The beach/park must have enough staff to enforce crowd control.
The Governor also added that no pools will be permitted to open.