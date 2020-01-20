Governor Cuomo plans to budget 10 million more for the census

ALBANY, NY – We’re just one day away from Governor Cuomo’s annual executive budget presentation.

As NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca shows us, there’s money in his budget to support the upcoming census.

Governor Cuomo is asking for an additional 10 million dollars in state funding that will be used to drive census participation.

That would bring the state’s total investment to 70 million dollars.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

The census has dramatic effects on this state. It determines the representation in congress. It determines how many electoral votes you get. And, it’s the basis for distribution of federal funding.

This will be the first time the census can be filled out online.

Computer labs at some of the state’s public colleges will be utilized to help people complete the form.

((Rossana Rosado, New York Secretary of State))

Our new Census information webpage is available in 103 languages to ensure every single new yorker no matter where they’re from or what language they’re comfortable in can access the information they need about the census.

There’s also a new census council that will further support the state’s complete count commission analysis.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

The census council will be designing an organization and coordination plan to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to get the best, most accurate census count.