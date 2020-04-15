Governor Cuomo orders New Yorks to wear a face mask in public places where social distancing isn’t possible

ALBANY, NY – Governor Cuomo announced today he is issuing a new executive order requiring face masks in public in the State of New York.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has details on the new requirements.

Starting Friday all New Yorkers will need to carry a face mask or covering while they’re out in public.

You will need to wear it in any situation where you aren’t able to social distance, like public transportation.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) You’re walking down the street alone. Great. You’re now at an intersection and there are people in the intersection and you’re going to be in proximity to other people put the mask on.

And, he’s coming up with blue print for a phased reopening plan.

It will rely firstly on how essential the business, service or product sold is.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) How essential is what the business does? And then second what is the risk of infection spread of that business?

Back to the executive order…

There’s currently no penalty for not wearing the face mask, but the Governor says it will be enforced by local governments.

If people don’t comply he could put in place a civil penalty.