Governor Cuomo meets with neighboring states to talk about reopening the economy

ALBANY, NY – Governor Andrew Cuomo saying today he ‘believes the worst is over’ when it comes to COVID-19 in New York State.

He says the curve continues to flatten and it appears we have a plateau.

Governor Cuomo had a meeting with the governors of neighboring states this afternoon.

They are working to come up with a regional approach to reopening the economy.

Could I see a distinction in places that have different case loads? Yes.

That’s what Governor Cuomo had to say when asked if he would consider beginning the reopening of the so-called ‘valve’ upstate first.

The meter is the infection rates. Will the meter respond differently in a rural county than it will in a dense urban county? Yes. How do you calibrate that into a reopening plan? That’s what we have to think through.

He says the reopening objective will be to:

-Ease isolation

-Increase Economic Activity

-Re-evaluate what’s considered an essential worker

-Have more testing and precautions

-And, not increase the infection rate.

And if you see that infection rate start ticking up, which would be undermining everything we have accomplished thus far then you know you’ve opened the valve too fast.

That is the delicate balance that we have to work through.

So far 5 states are joining New York to come up with the plan to reopen things.

The working group with consist of a public health officer, economic development officer, and the governor’s chief of staff.

We don’t know at what date these plans will be made available.