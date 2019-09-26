Governor Cuomo looks to expand the vaping ban

ALBANY N.Y -Governor Cuomo is looking to expand the flavored e-cigarette ban that went into effect last week.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has the latest on what he wants to forbid now.

After the vote banning flavored e-cigarettes, state department of health commissioner Howard Zucker was tasked with making a recommendation on what should be done about menthol flavoring.

((Howard Zucker, NYS Health Commissioner))

We will look at the use of menthol as a product… There was push-back about not including menthol and the reason we haven’t done that yet is because we want to get a little bit more data about that.

And now the recommendation from Zucker has arrived.

The memo states that the Department of Health… “confidently recommends” menthol flavoring “be included in the list of flavors that are prohibited.”

The memo listed increasing rates of youth using menthol flavored cigarettes as a reason.

And, the department cited studies finding menthol flavored e-cigs being harmful to health.

The Governor has asked for he state Public Health and Health Planning Council to meet “as soon as possible” to vote to add the menthol flavoring to the ban.

In Albany, Corina Cappabianca.