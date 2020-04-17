Governor Cuomo looks for President Trump’s help in ramping up testing

ALBANY, NY – As New York continues to fight COVID-19 Governor Cuomo says the state and the nation needs to ramp up testing and tracing.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on the challenges.

The Governor says the ‘next frontier’ is testing.

He’s calling for more help from the federal government to do so.

But, his message was not well received by the White House today.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) You have to develop a testing capacity that does not now exist. And, then you test people on a higher volume than ever before.

The Governor wants large scale COVID-19 testing.

But, he says that the state also needs to stabilize it’s finances because “we have a terrible economic deficit.”

Right now he says there are 301 laboratories and hospitals across the state that do virology testing.

But, he says coronavirus testing is expensive and requires certain chemicals purchased from China to be performed.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) And, that’s why the federal government has to be part of this approach and part of this answer. I can do what I can do on the state side and I will.

During the Governor’s press conference, the President tweeted that the Governor “should spend more time ‘doing’ and less time ‘complaining.’

He went on to say the Federal government has helped build hospital beds, “gave large numbers of ventilators” the state “should have had” and helped with testing the state “should be doing.”

When asked about the comments, the Governor had this to say:

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))First of all if he’s sitting home watching tv, maybe he should get up and go to work, right?

The Governor says he’s trying to avoid states competing on their own to purchase the testing materials and driving costs up.

The President also tweeted “The states have to step up their TESTING!”

He’s saying he doesn’t want to provide funding to the states. And he doesn’t want to help on testing. And, I can tell you the state’s can’t do it otherwise. And, if this testing doesn’t work, that’s a serious problem.

The Governor is also signing an executive order requiring all labs in the state to coordinate with the Department of Health to prioritize the diagnostic testing.