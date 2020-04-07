Governor Cuomo looks at plans to “restart life”

ALBANY, NY – Well we aren’t there quite yet, Governor Cuomo talked Tuesday morning about starting to think about plans for “restarting life,” saying it’s not a switch to be flipped.

While the state’s cases are still high, and the single highest death rate in one day hit yesterday, it is possible New York could have reached or is close to reaching a plateau.

This means social distancing must continue, but plans to get back to work and life may not be that premature, as we cannot wait for the virus to disappear before going back to our lives, according to Cuomo.

One key to this working, said the governor, is testing.

Testing to be able to tell who had the virus and recovered, and who hasn’t yet will be important and getting society up and running.

If you had the virus and recovered, you no longer pose a risk.

Rapid 15 minute testing for the virus as well as an antibody test is currently being brought up to scale for use in the state.