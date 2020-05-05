Governor Cuomo is asking for submissions for a “Wear a Mask” PSA

NEW YORK – Governor Cuomo announced a new initiative to get people to wear a mask at his briefing on Tuesday morning, and he’s asking for the help of fellow New Yorkers.

With his daughter, Mariah Kennedy Cuomo, in attendance, he announced he’s looking for a PSA produced by a New Yorker.

Videos must be under 30 seconds in length and feature a mask worn properly.

Tag the governor on the following social media outlets to enter and make sure to use #newyorktough:

Twitter @nygovcuomo

Instagram @nygovcuomo

Facebook @GovernorAndrewCuomo

Mariah will work with the Health Department to pick a winning video to be aired.

All submissions should be in by May 30th.