Governor Cuomo is asking for submissions for a “Wear a Mask” PSA

NEW YORK – Governor Cuomo announced a new initiative to get people to wear a mask at his briefing on Tuesday morning, and he’s asking for the help of fellow New Yorkers.
With his daughter, Mariah Kennedy Cuomo, in attendance, he announced he’s looking for a PSA produced by a New Yorker.
Videos must be under 30 seconds in length and feature a mask worn properly.
Tag the governor on the following social media outlets to enter and make sure to use #newyorktough:
Twitter @nygovcuomo
Instagram @nygovcuomo
Facebook @GovernorAndrewCuomo
Mariah will work with the Health Department to pick a winning video to be aired.
All submissions should be in by May 30th.